Short Interest in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Decreases By 7.7%

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 31,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,012. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.34. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.26.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBU. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,399,000 after acquiring an additional 33,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,187 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

