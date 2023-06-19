Short Interest in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Expands By 15.4%

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Central Securities Trading Down 0.8 %

Central Securities stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,724. Central Securities has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $38.57.

Central Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Central Securities

In other news, Director David Martin Poppe bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $119,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $410,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 615.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities Company Profile



Central Securities Corp. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily invests in equity securities. It also invests in money market funds and U.S. treasury bills. The firm employs long term investment strategy to make its investments. Central Securities Corp. was founded in 1929 and is based in New York, New York.

