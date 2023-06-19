Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Grows By 8.9%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CVCY traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,090. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $25.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $183.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 29.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Central Valley Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 47.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

