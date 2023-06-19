Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Decreases By 10.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,960,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 21,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,985,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,010. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.33 and a beta of 0.76. Chewy has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.54.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,207,107.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $2,807,290.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,062,616 shares in the company, valued at $42,207,107.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $673,810.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,896.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,319,611. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Chewy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,754 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Chewy by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chewy by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHWY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chewy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.65.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.