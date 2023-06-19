Short Interest in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Grows By 15.1%

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 801,100 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 695,900 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends Price Performance

CTRN stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,745. The company has a market capitalization of $151.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.63. Citi Trends has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $35.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $179.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Citi Trends will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citi Trends by 858.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 383,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 23.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 996,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 192,407 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 24.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 124,010 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Citi Trends by 89.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 119,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 848.1% during the first quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 132,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 118,095 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citi Trends

(Get Rating)

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.