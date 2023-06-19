Short Interest in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Rises By 16.1%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 914,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the May 15th total of 788,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

CLH traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.67. The company had a trading volume of 576,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $158.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.25. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLH. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.