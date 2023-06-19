Short Interest in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Decreases By 5.8%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,850,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 40,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Comcast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,489,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $102,342,000 after purchasing an additional 170,361 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 12,624 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

