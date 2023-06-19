Short Interest in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Rises By 9.6%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,300 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the May 15th total of 716,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FIX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,539. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $165.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

