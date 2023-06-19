Short Interest in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Rises By 6.9%

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 845,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.0 %

CMC stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,653,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,471. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

