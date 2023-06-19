Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Decreases By 11.0%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CEIX traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $65.37. 1,424,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 56.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CONSOL Energy in the first quarter worth about $257,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.