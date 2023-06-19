Short Interest in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Drops By 10.0%

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 687,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 764,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Credicorp Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE BAP traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.29. 610,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.59. Credicorp has a 52 week low of $113.21 and a 52 week high of $158.95.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $6.7385 dividend. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BAP. StockNews.com began coverage on Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.