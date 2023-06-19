Short Interest in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Increases By 10.9%

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE DAR traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $65.12. 2,068,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

