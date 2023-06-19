Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expands By 9.1%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 14,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 48,249 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on DVN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. 16,259,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,362,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.