Short Interest in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Rises By 9.8%

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLNG shares. TheStreet cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 110.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 117.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Dynagas LNG Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,451. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 41.02% and a return on equity of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

