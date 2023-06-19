Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Expands By 6.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 15.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,909 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

EBS traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,542,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $36.14. The company has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.85 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.