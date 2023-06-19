Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expands By 5.5%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 734,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the May 15th total of 696,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FMNB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.58 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,467.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $347,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,467.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $586,750 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

FMNB traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $13.29. The company had a trading volume of 437,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,575. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $497.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $15.69.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.63 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 20.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.03%.

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

