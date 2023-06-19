Short Interest in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU) Decreases By 10.0%

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FEDU stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67. Four Seasons Education has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:FEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Four Seasons Education (Cayman) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc provides after-school education services for kindergarten, elementary, and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. It also offers consulting service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.