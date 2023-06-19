Short Interest in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Increases By 7.3%

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the May 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 164,912 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $42.40. 169,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 0.29. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $58.04.

Galapagos ( NASDAQ:GLPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $2.26. The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.88 million. Galapagos had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 32.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Galapagos will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.37.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

