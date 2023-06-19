Short Interest in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Declines By 12.9%

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the May 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMGW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,093. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. GCM Grosvenor has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.28.

