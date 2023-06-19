Short Interest in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Drops By 7.6%

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Lane

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 373.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $805,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 248,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,668. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.14%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

