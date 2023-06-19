Short Interest in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Drops By 8.6%

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615,969 shares in the company, valued at $91,156,952.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 190,611 shares of HireRight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $2,016,664.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,615,969 shares in the company, valued at $91,156,952.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Laplaine sold 4,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $47,607.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,073 shares in the company, valued at $118,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,497,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,146. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Atlantic L.P. lifted its holdings in HireRight by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HireRight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,278,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,562,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HireRight by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,245,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HireRight by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRT traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.22. 656,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,817. The company has a market cap of $31.64 million, a PE ratio of -44.88 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. HireRight has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $18.66.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $175.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.98.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

