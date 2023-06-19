Short Interest in iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Decreases By 11.2%

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 888,500 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 590,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iBio Stock Performance

IBIO stock remained flat at $0.70 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,892. iBio has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iBio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iBio by 71.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iBio by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,884,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 829,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iBio by 164.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 716,295 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

