Short Interest in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Rises By 6.4%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,670,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 78,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ideanomics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ideanomics by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 297,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ideanomics by 19.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,496 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in Ideanomics by 1,210.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 707,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 653,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ideanomics by 23.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 118,519 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,403,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,741,402. Ideanomics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 258.28% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.

