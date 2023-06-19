Short Interest in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Grows By 6.6%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the May 15th total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Oil

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,475,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,346,382,000 after buying an additional 2,802,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,456 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,454,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,546,000 after acquiring an additional 274,075 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,297,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.73. The company had a trading volume of 424,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,025. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

