Short Interest in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expands By 8.6%

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,500 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,372 shares in the company, valued at $271,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Independent Bank news, Director Terance L. Beia purchased 1,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $28,600.22. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,434.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $36,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,775.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 198.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 71.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBCP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 169,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.93. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 24.15%. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

