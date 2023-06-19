Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Drops By 12.0%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDIW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 72,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.67.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 229,682 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 441,634 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 45,790 shares during the period.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.