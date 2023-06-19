Short Interest in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Decreases By 13.4%

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.40. 2,444,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.72.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

