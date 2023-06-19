Short Interest in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Rises By 9.3%

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IGT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $32.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.88.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Game Technology will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.77%.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.