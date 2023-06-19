Short Interest in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Decreases By 12.0%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,710,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 24,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

IonQ Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE IONQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,951,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,262,546. IonQ has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.87.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IonQ

Institutional Trading of IonQ

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares in the company, valued at $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at about $3,930,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in IonQ by 25.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 34,925 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in IonQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $37,753,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in IonQ by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,427,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 95,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IONQ. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

