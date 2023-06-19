Short Interest in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Increases By 6.4%

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,620,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 16,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 11.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,822.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $492,196.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,822.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 189,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,608,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRWD. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

