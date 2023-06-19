Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 5.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

ITRM stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

