Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Decreases By 5.7%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 68,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %
ITRM stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
