Short Interest in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Drops By 17.3%

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the May 15th total of 7,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.47. 3,938,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,716,829. Johnson Controls International has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.