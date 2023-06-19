Short Interest in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Increases By 8.7%

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.17.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE:JLL traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $151.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,448. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $191.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,823,000 after purchasing an additional 15,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.