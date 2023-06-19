Short Interest in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Declines By 7.1%

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KRNY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Kearny Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $7.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. Kearny Financial has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $44.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leopold W. Montanaro purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.38 per share, with a total value of $51,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 255,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,575.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Kearny Financial by 369.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kearny Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.