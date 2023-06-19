Short Interest in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Expands By 15.2%

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 7,310,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth $267,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,303,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,311,000 after buying an additional 63,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.8 %

KNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

NYSE KNX traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $54.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,790,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

