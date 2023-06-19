Short Interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Grows By 10.6%

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 4,250,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 734,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

Lazard Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 971,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,908. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. Lazard has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.56). Lazard had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lazard will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lazard by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazard by 64.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

