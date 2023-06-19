Short Interest in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Expands By 13.9%

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,900 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the May 15th total of 123,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO David Todd Pearson acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,561.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,495 shares of company stock valued at $679,937 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saul Centers

Saul Centers Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth $4,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,087,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Saul Centers by 111.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BFS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.16.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.