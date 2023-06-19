Short Interest in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Decreases By 9.1%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 9,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,043. Shift4 Payments has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $76.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

