Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Grows By 8.2%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance
Tekla Healthcare Investors stock remained flat at $17.35 during trading hours on Monday. 108,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $20.73.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
