Short Interest in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Grows By 8.2%

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the May 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock remained flat at $17.35 during trading hours on Monday. 108,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,018. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.96. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 63,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 144,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

