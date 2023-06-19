Short Interest in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Decreases By 11.7%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,380,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 15th total of 18,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $46.17. 10,578,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,807. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.