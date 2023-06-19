Siacoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $144.86 million and $1.07 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,356.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00292915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.17 or 0.00520442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00057610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.04 or 0.00406119 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003798 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,382,432,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

