Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Signet Jewelers worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,942,744.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stash Ptak sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $165,834.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,092.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $702,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,740 shares in the company, valued at $72,942,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,735. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $88.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.36. 2,027,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.52. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $50.84 and a twelve month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

