SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.58. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.01.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

