SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 30th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$140.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.58. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.01.
About SIR Royalty Income Fund
Read More
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
- Could BurgerFi Be the Next Shake Shack Arising?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.