Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average of $1.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

