Snider Financial Group Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snider Financial Group boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 2.9% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,546 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

