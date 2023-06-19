Snider Financial Group Invests $229,000 in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Veracyte by 1,717.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Veracyte by 121.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,709,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,990,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veracyte

In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $39,875.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,832.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veracyte Trading Down 1.6 %

VCYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $26.09. 1,922,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,501. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. Veracyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

