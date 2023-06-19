Snider Financial Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Snider Financial Group cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,459 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $13.31 on Monday, reaching $431.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,753,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,430,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

