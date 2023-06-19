SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SOFI. Wedbush downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.85. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,653.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,154,000 after buying an additional 484,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

