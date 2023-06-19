Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 10,965 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

