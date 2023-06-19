Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 736 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,557 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $353,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 58,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.